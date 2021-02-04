Tullahoma Police Department warn of COVID-19 scam

Tullahoma Police Department is warning the public of a new scam that is being perpetrated in the name of the Tullahoma PD.
In this scam attempt, the caller poses as a representative of the department and then ask for money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Tullahoma Police Department says: “We want the citizens of our great city to know that we will never solicit money via phone or by any other means. If you are a recipient of one of these calls please let us know.”
Never give out personal information over the phone and do not be aggressive toward the caller, which can lead to retaliation as learned in a recent incident in Manchester.