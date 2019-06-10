Tullahoma Officially Begins Search for New Police Chief

The City of Tullahoma has made it official; they have a job opening for Chief of Police.
Jason Ferrell has been serving as interim chief since Jan. 7, 2019 when former police chief Paul Blackwell was placed on administrative leave pending investigations into his office’s handling of a November car crash involving his son.
Blackwell pled to a no contest (not admitting guilt) in the case. This was in reference to tampering with evidence. Blackwell resigned his position from the City of Tullahoma and gave up his police certification.
He received a four-year sentence that is deferred, meaning he will serve that sentence on probation. He can have his record expunged if his record is clean after that period of time.
The city will be taking in resumes and employment applications through July 15.
