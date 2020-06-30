Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Man accused of Tullahoma Northgate Mall shooting has been arrested

Hugh Adam Keckritz, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a June 4 shooting at Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, has been arrested. 

Tullahoma Police Department officials announced that the US Marshals service was able to arrest Keckritz in Franklin County Tuesday, June 30. 

Keckritz has been charged with attempted criminal homicide. 

On June 4, police say Keckritz allegedly shot a 20-year old in the abdomen after the two got into a verbal altercation. An area search began after Keckritz fled the scene, but he was able to slip away until Tuesday. 

 