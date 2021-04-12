Tullahoma needs volunteers for beautification day

Saturday, April 24 from 8:00 am until 11:00am volunteers are asked to help spring clean Tullahoma in the Community Beautification Day. Volunteers can report to Public Works for tools, safety vests and assignments between 8:00 and 9:00 am. Citizens are also encouraged to do their own cleaning without Public Works if they do not need to report service hours.
“Getting litter picked-up is critical to the vibrancy of our City,” said Director of Public Works, Butch Taylor. “We ask residents to not litter. With your help, we can go a long way in keeping Tullahoma clean and beautiful. It is simple to keep the garbage with you and throw it away and recycle it at home or at a gas station.”
“We want Tullahomans to care enough to help us keep our roads free of litter,” said Director of Community Development, Winston Brooks. “
Concerned citizens can take action by reporting litter when you witness littering from vehicles on the roadways to 1-877-8-LITTER. If you get the license plate, they’ll hear from the state. The letter will include information about how to contain their litter and inform them that litterers can be fined up to $1,500. Residents can also report hot spots to Public Works at 454-1768.
To report an area needing to be cleaned, call Public Works prior to the event. This is also about awareness. If you Organize your church group, business, or even family and join in making a difference by helping to clean up Tullahoma, any day works to keep our community clean.
If you want to be officially counted for service hours, Volunteers should call Public Works at 931-454-1768 to sign up and then meet between 8:00-9:00 a.m. at the Tullahoma Public Works Department, 942 Maplewood Avenue for supplies and assignments the day of the event.