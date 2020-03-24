Tullahoma mayor backs off proclamation, curfew

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee issued clarifications Tuesday, easing a “proclamation” he issued on Monday in favor of an “advisory” for residents to shelter at home.
Curlee told residents that he was not authorized to issue the proclamation to the extent that he did, saying that he made a “series of mistakes in issuing a proclamation containing ‘shalls’ I am not authorized to make.” Curlee also apologized for the confusion.
The curfew issued by Curlee in the original proclamation is not valid and businesses are not required to close their doors.
Curlee does continue to ask non essential businesses to close.