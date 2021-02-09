Tullahoma-Manchester micropolitan area ranks 2nd in Tennessee

The latest report is in and the Tullahoma-Manchester Micropolitan Statistical Area (McrSA) has been ranked number two in Tennessee according to the latest economic ratings, keeping
the area in one of the strongest positions in in the entire United States.
The Tullahoma-Manchester McrSA consists of Coffee, Franklin, and
Metropolitan-Moore counties with approximately 104,000 residents.
The annual report is prepared by POLICOM Corporation, an independent
economics research firm based in Palm City, Florida, which specializes in
analyzing local and state economies and economic development. The index
takes into account the condition of the economy from the viewpoint of its
impact upon the standard of living of the people who live and work in the
area.
In the latest ranking, the 3-county local area is rated Number 56 out of 543
Micropolitan Areas in the U.S. In Tennessee, only Sevierville was rated
higher in the 2021 report, coming in at Number 44 out of thirteen such
areas.
Each year since 1997, POLICOM has ranked the U.S. Metropolitan and
Micropolitan Areas for their long-term tendency to consistently grow in both
size and quality. POLICOM analyzes local economies, determines if they are
growing or declining, identifies what is causing this to happen, and offers
ideas and solutions to improve the local economy.
United States Micropolitan Statistical Areas (McrSA), as defined by the U.S.
Office of Management and Budget(OMB), are labor market areas in the United States centered on an urban cluster(urban area) with a population of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000
people.
The micropolitan area designation was created in 2003. Like the better-known
Metropolitan Statistical Areas(MSA), a micropolitan area is a geographic
entity used for statistical purposes based on counties and county equivalents.
From its research and educational programs, community and government leaders
can discover what is driving their economy and what the community will have
to do to enhance the “quality of life” for the people living and working in
the area.