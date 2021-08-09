Tullahoma man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

A Coffee County man is behind bars and his wife is recovering after a domestic violence situation nearly turned deadly last week.
Christopher Harrison Bates, age 44, of Tullahoma, is being held in the Coffee County Jail on $1.3M bond and is facing charges of Attempted Murder, 1st Degree, and Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities, investigators responded to Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma on Aug. 4 in reference to a female with a severe neck laceration. The victim claimed to have been accidentally injured by leaning on a knife in a vehicle.
However, investigators were able to determine that the victim and her husband, Christopher Harrison Bates, were arguing in the vehicle. Bates allegedly drove to a remote gravel road while holding a knife next to the victim’s head at the headrest. During an argument, Bates allegedly pushed the knife into the victim’s throat, cutting her deeply two times. It is policy of Thunder Radio to not released the names of domestic violence victims.
According to authorities, the event was captured on dashcam video in place on the vehicle. Bates is being held in the Coffee County Jail.