Tullahoma Little League cancels spring season

On Saturday, Tullahoma Little League announce that the league has decided the cancel the 2020 season.
The league announced that it had been dedicated to returning to the field, but that participation is dwindling and executive order 30 prohibiting youth sports through May 30, “it became clear that we could not offer the same great Little League season that we have for decades.”
The league did announce a longer fall season will take place and will start in August. It also announced that all 12 year olds aging out in the spring will be allowed to participate in fall ball.
All players who signed up for 2020 spring season will receive a partial refund – $45 for tee ball and $55 for coach and player pitch. Anyone wishing to get more information can contact tullahomall.info@gmail.com
This follows an announcement last week out of McMinnville that there would be no youth baseball or softball there. As of now, Manchester Youth Baseball still plans to put together a season. We will update with more information when we have it available.