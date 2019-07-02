Tullahoma Independence Day celebration set for Wednesday

If you want to see a fireworks display before July 4th, Tullahoma will host the city’s annual Independence Day celebration Wednesday.
The annual pyrotechnics show is put on by a national pyrotechnics company that has also presented shows around the world, including Nashville, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the event is free. Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, behind Tullahoma High School, will feature free music, games, a kids zone and food trucks. A fireworks display will cap the night.
Vinyl Radio will be one of the headlining acts of the entertainment,
Manchester’s Independence Day celebration will be Thursday, with music beginning at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park and fireworks at 9.