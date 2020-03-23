Tullahoma implements city curfew, asks residents to shelter in homes

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee has issued a “shelter at home” proclamation, requesting that all Tullahoma residents shelter in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation also puts a curfew into effect.
The proclamation “strongly requests” citizens of Tullahoma to shelter at home.
“When individuals must leave their home, they should practice social isolation, staying at least six feet apart, and should assume that others are infectious, regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms,” the statement reads.
Curlee’s order also puts into affect a mandatory curfew that is now in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., during which all persons in the city of Tullahoma shall remain at home. This curfew does not apply to first responders, essential government services, law enforcement, rescue, safety, health or essential utility services or military services. It also does not apply to anyone traveling to or from lawful employment. Curlee’s order also stops all public or private events, meetings or gatherings of more than 10 people. The order also states that all businesses not performing essential services shall close their facilities to the public, effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
There are multiple exceptions that include:
*Federal and state offices and services, and private companies or
individuals performing under federal, state, or local government contracts;
* Essential government functions including, but not limited to, law
enforcement, public transportation, and businesses that provide government
programs and services;
* Companies providing media, communication and telecommunication
services;
* Grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, caterers,
convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food manufacturing and
processing, feed mills, and other businesses that directly support the food
supply, including but not limited to farming, livestock, and food
cultivation;
* Health care, mental and behavioral health, biomedical research,
laboratory services, and other businesses that directly support the
healthcare industry including, but not limited to, health information
technology, staffing and supplies;
* Sanitation and waste removal;
* Energy, water, and sewage businesses and services;
* Pharmacies, medical supply, and other businesses that directly
support the drug and medical supply pipeline;
* Vehicle fuel, support, and service stations, vehicle parts and
repair businesses, and vehicle sales, leasing and rental businesses;
* Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies, accounting
businesses, and other business that directly support the insurance and
financial services sectors;
* Real property marketing, leasing, purchase, and sale services;
* Legal and judicial services;
* Laundromats, laundry, and cleaning services;
* Home and business structure and equipment repair, hardware, building
supply, and appliance sale and repairs;
* Warehousing and storage facilities;
* Construction, architectural, engineering, or surveying services;
* Product logistics, transport, and distribution businesses;
* Parcel transportation and delivery businesses;
* Veterinary and pet supply business and services;
* Home and business cleaning and maintenance services;
* Educational institutions, public and private K-12 schools, private
colleges and universities, trade schools, post-secondary, and technical
colleges, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning and
essential functions;
* Landscaping and nurseries;
* Production, distribution, and sale of household consumer goods such
as cleaning and personal care products;
* Essential building maintenance and security;
* Individuals whose job functions require them to be at their work
location and who are essential to preserving the information systems,
accounting, and human resource infrastructures of any business which is
otherwise in substantial compliance with this order;
* Daycare and childcare businesses shall remain open and should
prioritize children of parents working for essential infrastructure sectors,
businesses, or service providers to the extent practicable;
* Nonprofit entities providing support and assistance in response to
the COVID-19 pandemic; and
* Other businesses and services that may be determined are essential
for the continued safety and security of the City of Tullahoma and Coffee
County.