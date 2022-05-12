Tullahoma High School to hold graduation Friday, May 13

The 100th class at Tullahoma High School and the first-ever seniors at the Tullahoma Virtual Academy will celebrate at Wilkins Stadium on Friday when graduation ceremonies get underway at 7:30 p.m.

If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be moved to inside the THS gymnasium. In preparation for graduation, all seniors received eight tickets in case the ceremony is relocated. Those tickets will only be needed if graduation takes place inside the gymnasium.

Friday evening’s ceremony will get underway, with the 251 graduates making their way to their seats before the Pledge of Allegiance. Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick will deliver a welcoming message, while Tullahoma Virtual Academy Dr. Greg English will follow with additional comments. Senior Class President Amy Pham will then provide opening remarks to her classmates.

Under the direction of Melissa Hinds, the THS Singers will perform “For Good” by Stephen Schwartz. Salutatorian Biftu Regaa will then address her classmates before Valedictorian Glenn (DJ) Dillehay delivers his speech.

Diplomas will be presented by TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens; Board of Education member Teresa Lawson; Quick; Dr. English; THS Assistant Principal Derrick Crutchfield; THS Assistant Principal Dr. Renee Flowers; THS CTE Director/Assistant Principal Jessie Kinsey and THS Counselors Richie Chadwick, Erika Konyndyk and Susie Young.

Before the evening concludes, Student Body President Joseph Bagby will address the 2022 class with the Turning of Tassels speech.

The following students  have been selected to receive awards:

Honor Awards

Principal’s Award: Faith Banks and Brandon Painter

Faculty Award: Biftu Regaa and Jacob Bennett

Activity Awards

Student Council: Amy Pham and Hannah Chessor

Theater: Jacob Bennett and Lauren Rogers

Departmental Awards

Anatomy and Physiology: Eleanor Fults and Sonan Ayana

AP Biology: Madelyn Bobo and Allison Swiger

Art: Lucas Rocha and Santaysha Huskey

Band: Isaac Swinney and Elizabeth Arnett

Biology: Meadow Jones and Natalie Howard

Chemistry: Ari Zeferin and Lucia Hernandez Casado

Economics: Annabell Chamblee and Franklin Zhang

English: Biftu Regaa and Franklin Zhang

Environmental Science: Callie Hargrove and Josellen Turrentine

History: Catherine Ellis and Nicolais Zimecki

Math: Biftu Regaa and Franklin Zhang

Physics: McKenzie Sons and Charles Pettyjohn

Psychology: Xavier Holland and Olivia Hogan

Resume: Faith Banks and Benson Lin

ROTC: Landon Suits and Colleen McCullough

Sociology: Avery McClean and Noah Mooney

Spanish: Kaira Webb and Clayton Robison

THS Vocal Department: Ryan Cole and Anne Duncan

CTE Awards

Accounting: Jackson Clemens and Isaac Swinney

Aviation: Joseph Henderson and Aubrey Lawson

Broadcast Media: Evan Rogers and Jala Watson

Business: Clayton Robison and Wednezday Hambrick

Coding: Jalen Hill and Landon Turpin

Cosmetology: Hannah Camp and Danika Wilson

Criminal Justice: Preston McCarl and Hannah Waller

Digital Arts: Ashlee Weaver and Addison Mahaffey

Drafting: Nicolais Zimecki and Jackson Hamblin

Health Science: Madelyn Bobo and Az’Ja White

Machine Shop: Jackson Hamblin and Matthew Jackson

Marketing: Madelyn Bobo and Justus Chadwick

Welding: Tucker Anderson and Matthew Jackson

STEM: Natalie Aguirre and Amy Pham