Tullahoma High School switching to virtual learning for remainder of calendar year

Tullahoma City Schools has announced that its high school will switch to distance learning on Monday, Dec. 14 for the few remaining days left on this calendar year.
The system issued the following statement:
“Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in students, an increase in quarantined students, an increase in staff absences, and in an abundance of caution for the safety and health of our faculty, staff, and students, Tullahoma High School will transition to virtual learning on Monday, December 14, 2020. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 5th. THS parents and guardians will receive further communication from THS administration.”