Tullahoma High School graduation will be postponed

Tullahoma High School will not be holding its graduation ceremony on May 15, as originally scheduled, due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Tullahoma High School principal Kathy Rose cited concerns with large gatherings across the nation. However, she did say Tullahoma High School intends to reschedule dates for graduation and prom for seniors. New dates are not yet available.
High Schools in Rutherford County announced last week that graduations there would be postponed.
Thunder Radio will post more information about local events – such as Coffee County High School graduation – when information becomes available.
