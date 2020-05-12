Tullahoma High School announces graduation plans for May 22; CHS graduation plans for same day

Tullahoma High School officials have announced that the school’s Class of 2020 seniors will receive a drive-thru graduation.
The ceremony will be held at Wilkins Stadium and will be livestreamed through LightTube TV on Friday, May 22. This will be a large time window, from 1 to 6 p.m., with students having designated times to arrive. Graduates will be able to leave their vehicles to walk across the stage and receive diplomas.
Students and families are encouraged to decorate vehicles.
Coffee County Central High School will also be graduating in a parade of graduates on Friday, May 22. This parade will begin at Raider Academy, turn on Waite Street, go around the downtown square and end up at Central High School, where students will receive their diploma in the school’s well-known “circle” area near the main entrance. The CHS graduation will be heard live on Thunder Radio and video streamed at www.thunder1320.com
Southland Pharmacy - Manchester's Best Kept Secret
Southland Pharmacy in Manchester is locally owned and operated. They pride themselves on treating each customer individually and not just a number like large chains. Southland will text or call when your orders are ready, they can deliver to your home or business and wait times are minimal. You can also get your prescriptions filled online. Use Southland Pharmacy to get your medicine, and your life back.