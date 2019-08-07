Tullahoma has four finalists for chief of police job

Tullahoma has narrowed its search for a police chief down to four candidates. After fielding 73 applicants from 23 states, city officials have narrowed the field down to four candidates. Acting chief Phil Henderson is one fo the finalists, along with Phillip Sullivan of Abingdon, Virginia, Michael Eric Anderson of Franklin, Tennessee and Jason Williams of Shelbyville, Tennessee.
Henderson is a 32-year veteran of the Tullahoma Police Department with a career that has included time as patrol sergeant and lieutenant over support services division. Sullivan is the chief of police in Abingdon, Virginia, Anderson is a lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and Williams is the chief deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will make the final hiring decision. Tullahoma is looking for a police chief after former chief Paul Blackwell pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence in April.