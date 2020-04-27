Tullahoma graduation nixed by Estill Springs officials

Tullahoma High School principal Kathy Rose tweeted Monday that plans for a high school graduation at the Montana Drive-In in Estill Springs have been nixed.
Rose said the plans were “cancelled per Estill Springs police. Sorry, class of 2020.”
On April 16, the Tullahoma School System announced that Tullahoma High School’s May 15 ceremony would be held at the drive in instead of the high school.
Thunder Radio spoke with Estill Spring Police Chief Brian Baker, who cited community concern and safety.
“Safety is our number one priority,” said Baker. “With 478 new cases [of COVID-19] in Tennessee yesterday and we just started this first phase [of re-opening]. I have a lot of concerned citizens from our community calling me concerned with people coming into our community who may be infected and pass the virus.
“I think this was the best decision made between me and the mayor not to allow it to happen. There was possibly 2,000-3,000 people that would be at that event.”
Thunder Radio is waiting on Tullahoma School System to announce alternate plans. Rose had previously stated that there was no way regular commencement exercises could be held on time at the campus.
Sign up for FREE daily newsletter from Thunder Radio
Wake up every morning to free local news in your email inbox. Sign up today for Thunder Radio’s FREE daily newsletter.