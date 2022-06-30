Tullahoma extends burn ban, including fireworks through July 1

The City of Tullahoma has extended a burn ban within the city limits due to dry conditions.
The Tullahoma Fire Department made the announcement on Wednesday (June 29, 2022). The city already had a burn ban in place. After discussion and consulting with the National Weather Service, Tullahoma officials decided to extend its current burn ban through and including July 1.
This ban includes the use of fireworks.
Tullahoma code allows for discharge of fireworks in the city limits from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 1-3 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4. The current burn ban includes use of fireworks on Friday, July 1, unless conditions change.
According to Tullahoma Fire Department, other types of burning currently prohibited within the city limits include but are not limited to: Brush / Limbs / Leaves (yard debris) Campfires / Firepits Burn Barrels Untreated Construction Lumber.
Announcements will be made if conditions change.
There are currently no burn bans or firework bans in rural Coffee County or Manchester City Limits. Any burns in inside the city require a permit.