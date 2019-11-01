Tullahoma city seeks input for ADA transition

The City of Tullahoma is developing an Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Transition Plan and is seeking input from the public. The plan intends to identify any barriers to citizen’s access to public facilities, services, activities, parks and pedestrian areas within the public right-of-way. Individuals with disabilities, organizations representing individuals with disabilities or interested persons are invited to attend and provide comments on the Tullahoma ADA Transition Plan.
Input can also be provided by contacting Casta Brice,ADA Coordinator at 931-455-2648 or at cbrice@tullahomatn.gov.