Tullahoma City Schools to host job fair March 26

Tullahoma City Schools will be hosting a job fair and inviting individuals interested in working in the educational field to attend on Saturday, March 26, at East Middle School.
“This will be such an exciting event, and we hope to have a large turnout for our job fair as Tullahoma City Schools is one of the premier school districts in the state of Tennessee,” said Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “While we would like to fill the positions that we currently have available, we are interested in future candidates as well. During the job fair, we will have an interview area set up to speak with candidates we believe to be the right fit for Tullahoma City Schools.”
TCS is hiring at all campuses and in other departments, including the daycare, maintenance, food service, and transportation. Additionally, Tullahoma City Schools is excited to welcome new teachers and educational assistants to our team to serve students.
The district offers excellent benefits for its employees, including medical insurance, paid holidays and personal and sick leave. Tullahoma City Schools is a 1:1 system that provides daycare options for all staff members and waives tuition for TCS staff members.
“Our school system is a fabulous place to work,” said TCS Deputy Director of Schools, Dr. April Norris. “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone interested in joining our TCS family.”
TCS also needs substitute teachers who can work half or whole days at all campuses and the Little Cats Learning Academy. There is flexibility in days worked, as well as location. Those interested in being a substitute must be 21 years of age or older, have a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and lastly, must complete and receive a passing score on training materials.
The TCS Job Fair will take place from 9-11 a.m. on March 26 inside the East Middle School gymnasium, located at 908 Country Club Drive.