Tullahoma City Schools release statement regarding updated safety protocols

Tullahoma City Schools released a statement regarding the upcoming school year and the systems updated safety protocols.
“Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year that begins on Monday, Aug. 2, Tullahoma City Schools has updated its health and safety protocols for the start of the school year. As we move throughout this school year, TCS will review new information as it becomes available and will provide necessary updates. This is the second communication that the district is publishing regarding the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens, noted ‘We are eager to welcome back our Tullahoma City Schools students on Monday morning, August 2nd! It is exciting to feel the energy of our teachers and staff! It is going to be a sensational school year!’
Please review the following updates:
- In accordance with CDC guidelines face masks are recommended for indoor settings. Generally, when outdoors, individuals do not need to wear masks.
- TCS will follow the CDC recommendation on maintaining 3 feet of physical distance when feasible. The use of outdoor spaces for learning, exercise and socialization is encouraged.
- Visitors will be welcomed, but limited in order to reduce the possible transmission of illness, based upon school and classroom capabilities at the discretion of the school-level administration.
- TCS will continue the practice of routinely washing hands with soap and water throughout the day. Hand sanitizer usage is acceptable when handwashing is not feasible.
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting high traffic use areas, as well as the overall facilities and buses, will be continued.
- Parents should monitor their children for any signs and symptoms of illness. Students who are sick should stay at home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours without any fever-reducing medicines.
- Students who test positive for COVID or are exposed to COVID in their homes should contact their medical provider and the local Department of Health for instructions on when to return to school. Contact your child’s school nurse with any information regarding your student’s illness.
- Students who are absent due to COVID or any other sickness will need a note from a medical provider or a parent note (up to five days per school year) to excuse absences.
- If a positive case is identified, an email, an all-call message, and/or written notification to those who were possibly exposed will be sent.
- Contact tracing will be conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health. TCS will assist the health department with information as needed. Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine.
- Co-curricular field trips will not occur during the first quarter of the school year. The decision to open up co-curricular field trips will be evaluated through monitoring local data, TN Department of Health and/or CDC guidelines. By the end of the first quarter, we will convey whether field trips will be allowable or not for the second quarter.
- Extra-curricular trips will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The TSSAA recommends athletic events to follow the local school district policies.
Please note that the above guidelines may be altered based upon local transmission rates or from updated guidelines from the CDC. Visit the Tullahoma City Schools website to read the latest guidelines.”