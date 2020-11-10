Tullahoma Christmas parade to be week after Manchester

Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce has announced that Tullahoma will continue with its planned Christmas Parade this year.

The Tullahoma Parade will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. This year’s theme will be A Candyland Christmas.

Anyone wanting to register a float or group should visit www.tullahoma.org.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Christmas Parade (themed Childhood Dreams of Christmas) will be the week before Tullahoma’s at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

If you plan to enter the Manchester parade, deadline is Nov. 20. Pick up applications at the Manchester Recreation Center at 557 N. Woodland St.