Tullahoma approves hire of Williams as police chief

The Tulllahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 in a meeting Monday night to approve the hire of Jason Williams as the chief of police for the Tullahoma Police Department. The move comes at the recommendation of city administrator Jennifer Moody.
The board had to approve Moody’s recommendation, per city charter. Alderman Daniel Berry was the lone dissenting vote.
Williams was one of four finalists for the position. Currently he is the chief deputy of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department. Before the he was a lieutenant with the Shelbyville Police Department.
Other finalists for the job were Phillip Sullivan of Abington, Virginia, Michael Anderson of Franklin, Tennessee and Phil Henderson, who was serving as the acting chief for the Tullahoma Police Department.
Tullahoma was looking for a police chief after longtime former chief Paul Blackwell pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence in April.