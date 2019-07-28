Tullahoma announces chair of Get Fit! Tullahoma Council

In Tullahoma, mayor Lane Curlee has announced that Dr. Danielle Henson will be the chair of the Get Fit! Tullahoma Council. This council is a group of concerned volunteers banding together to help improve health and encourage residents to move more, eat smarter and live drug free.
The council meets once a month at DW Wilson Community Center. You are welcome to attend the next meeting, which will be from 11:45 am. To 1 p.m. August 20th.
33 percent of adults in Coffee County are obese, and that is compared to 26 percent nationally. Tobacco use in Coffee County is also higher than the national average, with 23 percent of residents here using tobacco while the national average is 14%.