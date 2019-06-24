Trustees have approved tuition increases at each of the University of Tennessee campuses for the next academic year. Media outlets report the Board of Trustees approved a 2% tuition increase at the Knoxville campus and a 2.5% increase at the Chattanooga and Martin campuses at a Friday meeting.
Tuition will increase by $258 at the Knoxville campus, $216 at the Chattanooga campus and $236 at the Martin campus.
The board also voted to combine the UT Institute of Agriculture with the UT-Knoxville campus and to create the Oak Ridge Institute to further the university’s partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Tuition Increases at University of Tennessee Campuses
