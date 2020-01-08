Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Tuesday water main break quickly repaired

Manchester residents on Ragsdale Rd. just past the Bush Branch Rd. intersection experienced a brief water outage Tuesday after a water main separated, according to Bryan Pennington with Manchester Water & Sewer Department.

According to Pennington, residents in that area were without water for between thirty minutes and an hour before crews restored water pressure.

“This time of the year when it’s cold and then warms up and it’s dry and then gets dry will cause the ground to move just a little bit and can make a line break a little easier,” explained Pennington.