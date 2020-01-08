Tuesday water main break quickly repaired

Manchester residents on Ragsdale Rd. just past the Bush Branch Rd. intersection experienced a brief water outage Tuesday after a water main separated, according to Bryan Pennington with Manchester Water & Sewer Department.
According to Pennington, residents in that area were without water for between thirty minutes and an hour before crews restored water pressure.
“This time of the year when it’s cold and then warms up and it’s dry and then gets dry will cause the ground to move just a little bit and can make a line break a little easier,” explained Pennington.