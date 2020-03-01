Tuesday is primary election day

Tuesday, March 3 is primary election day in Tennessee. This is the presidential preference primary and the Coffee County primary. Polls will be open in Coffee County from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone waiting in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to complete their vote.
In addition to the federal presidential preference primary, Coffee County voters will have assessor of property, general sessions judge, Coffee County Commissioner (district 8) and road commissioner seat 4, which serves districts 11 and 12 to vote for.
If early voting is an indicator, Coffee County voters are turning out in heavier amounts than they did for the presidential preference primary in 2016. During early voting, which ran Feb. 12 through the 25th, there were 3,517 total votes cast. That was up from the 3,074 early votes cast In 2016. Of the 3,517 early votes cast this year, 2,561 were Republican and 956 were Democratic.