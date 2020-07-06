Tuesday is final day to register for Aug. 6 election

Tuesday, July 7 is the final day to register for the Aug. 6 State Primary, Manchester Municipal and Tullahoma Municipal elections.
You may register at the Coffee County Election Commission office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6 in Manchester.
The following races will be on the ballot for the Aug. 6 election:
US House of Representatives sixth district
United States Senate
Tennessee State Senate
Tennessee House of Representatives 47th District
Judges retention questions
Coffee County School Board Seat 1, Seat 5 and Seat 7
Manchester Mayor
Manchester Aldermen (3 seats)
Manchester School Board (2 seats)
Tullahoma Mayor
Tullahoma Aldermen
Tullahoma School Board (3 seats)
Early voting dates are July 17 through Aug. 1 with election day on Aug. 6.
Reminder – Thunder Radio will hos a political debate on Thursday, July 16, with a focus on Manchester Mayor and Aldermen candidates. That debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be heard on Thunder Radio and watched on Facebook live.