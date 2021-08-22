Tuesday is final day to purchase Bonnaroo tickets

Two days remain to purchase discounted tickets to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Thunder Radio Coffee County Broadcasting Inc. has 4-day general admission tickets for sale at a special discounted rate for Coffee County residents. The last day to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Aug. 24 with the cutoff at 5 p.m. Box office will be open from 9-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Tickets are $175 apiece with an additional $15 shipping per order. Camping and parking passes are also available for purchase.
Purchaser must live within Coffee County and must pay with credit or debit card. Thunder Radio is located at 1030 Oakdale St. in Manchester, TN.