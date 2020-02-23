Tuesday is final day to early vote for March 3 primary

Tuesday, February 25 is your final day to vote early for the upcoming March 3 primary.
Early voting began on February 12 and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 25. If you do not vote early, you will be able to vote on election day, which is March 3.
Those wishing to vote early can do so in Manchester at the Coffee County Election Commission office, located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters in Tullahoma can vote from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the CD Stamps Building.
If you wait until election day, you will need to vote at your assigned precinct. Hours for voting on March 3 are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
In this election, locally, candidates for general sessions judge are placed on the Republican primary (there were no Democratic candidates). Voters will need to choose whether they will be voting in the Republican or Democratic primary, a ballot that will also include presidential candidates.
For additional information, please contact the Coffee County Election Office at 931-723-5103.