Tuesday fire leaves one dead

A Tuesday fire at the Tennessee Hills Campground in the North Coffee area has claimed the life of a man.
North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a motor home in the campground. The occupant was inside the structure and passed away from injuries sustained. His name has not been released.
TBI arson investigators are investigating the fire.
