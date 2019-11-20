Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Tuesday fire destroys structure

Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 258 Dean Ln. Tuesday to reports of a structure fire that destroyed one building before firefighters were able to get it under control. Hickerson Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with other volunteer agencies. No injuries were reported in the fire. 