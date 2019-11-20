Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 258 Dean Ln. Tuesday to reports of a structure fire that destroyed one building before firefighters were able to get it under control. Hickerson Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with other volunteer agencies. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Tuesday fire destroys structure
