Tuesday fire destroys Manchester home

Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at 1111 Remington Place in Manchester Tuesday, June 7.
According to Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers, crews were met by heavy fire conditions on the right side of the home upon arrival.
Crews eventually extinguished the fire but the home sustained heavy damage.
There were no injuries reported. Manchester police, Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Communication Center, Tullahoma Fire and off-duty Manchester Fire Crews assisted in the fire.
Red Cross was contacted to care for the displaced family and Serv Pro secured the home. Cause of the fire is under investigation.