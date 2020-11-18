Tuesday fire damages Manchester home

Manchester Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on Glenburg Dr.
According to Manchester Fire Department Chief George Chambers, when crews arrived on the scene there was smoke coming out of the eaves of the home.
“Engine 611 crew arrived on scene, deployed an attack line, and after walking around conducting their 360 degree check of the home, crews found the fire to be in the living room area of the home,” explained Chambers.
Chambers explained that crews were able to attack the fire in the living room and eliminate minimal fire extension in the attic.
“Most probable cause of the fire was a wall heater turned on due to low temperatures [Tuesday] morning which caught a recliner on fire that was near the wall heater,” explained Chambers.
There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire. Damage was limited to the area around the heater. There was significant heat and smoke damage.
