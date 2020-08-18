Tuesday COVID-19 number update for Coffee County

Active COVID-19 virus numbers in Coffee County edged up on Tuesday, but just slightly. There are now 305 active cases in Coffee County, up from 302 the prior day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 630 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 321 have recovered and four people have passed away. Coffee County’s total population is about 57,000.
Meanwhile, active cases across the state fell by about 1,089. This comes a day after active cases across the state fell by 1,142 the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 1,386 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 5,981 total hospitalizations.