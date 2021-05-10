Truth in Sentencing ensures criminals serve full sentences, lawmaker say

Both Tennessee chambers unanimously approved House Bill 1047 which requires ‘truth in sentencing’ for violent criminals and sex offenders.
The bill requires any person convicted of violent or sexual offenses that typically target women and children to serve their full sentencing term as assigned by a jury or judge. It applies to offenses like rape, sexual battery, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, incest, promoting prostitution, aggravated child abuse, domestic assault, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and trafficking for a commercial sex act.
While House Bill 1047 does not remove judicial discretion, it ensures that parole or probation are not options for those found guilty of crimes that fall into these categories of offenses. This legislation strengthens protections for victims and their families by ensuring offenders serve their full sentences.