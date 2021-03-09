Truth in Sentencing bill to go before TN criminal justice committee Wednesday

Tennessee House Bill 1047 requires any person convicted of violent or sexual offenses that historically target women and children to serve their full sentencing term as assigned by a jury or judge.
While House Bill 1047 does not remove judicial discretion, it ensures that parole or probation are not options for those found guilty of crimes that fall into these categories of offenses. This legislation strengthens protections for victims and their families by ensuring offenders serve their full sentence.
House Bill 1047 advances to Criminal Justice Committee for consideration on March 10. For information, here.