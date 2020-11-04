Trump easily carries Coffee County, Tennessee

Regardless of what is happening with the presidential vote count at the National level, Coffee Countians turned out overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump.
According to unofficial results, Trump carried 73.63 percent of the Coffee County vote, or 17,863 votes. Joe Biden got 23.51 percent, or 5,704. Independent libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen got 242 votes and Kanye West 219.
Trump performed better in Coffee County than across the state, but he still carried Tennessee easily. Trump picked up 60.73 percent of the vote in Tennessee, or about 1,849,467 votes. Biden picked up 37.41% of the votes, or about 1,139,289.