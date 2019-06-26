Truck and Utility Trailer Stolen from Brothers Implement Company
Photo provided by Brothers Implement Company
Sometime between Monday evening at 5 pm and Tuesday morning at 10 am, Brothers Implement Company located on the Hillsboro Hwy (Hwy 41) had a 2009 white Dodge Ram 1500 work truck with a small utility trailer stolen. The truck has Brothers Implement/Case IH decals.
If you have any information that can help in this investigation please contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404.