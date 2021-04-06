Trial in death of Terry Barber set for 2022

The murder trial involving the death of Terry Barber will be heard in a Rutherford County Courtroom next year (2022). 68-Year-old Barber was a long time Rutherford County resident who was well known for selling college memorabilia and SEC clothing. Barber was also a well known high school umpire, including dozens of games called in Coffee County.
In June of 2019, a friend of Mr. Barber went to his Christiana home to check on him, which is when Barber was found deceased. Detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the residence on Walnut Grove Road and discovered that Barber had been beaten and robbed. Barber’s lifeless body was located on the floor of his home and reported that his hands and feet were bound together.
Arrested and charged with Barber’s murder were 20-year-old Devan Jacob Gailey, 21-year-old Brent Donavan Ross and 39-year-old Vernice Darlene Farrar. All three live in Murfreesboro. Court documents show the trio reportedly drove to the victims home where detectives say they worked together in robbing Barber, who they allegedly tied up and strangled to death.
Again, the trial has been tentatively scheduled to take place between March 21st through March 25th of 2022.
–Story written by news partners at WGNS Radio
(Upper photo: Three murder suspects. Lower photo: Terry Barber)