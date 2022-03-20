Transparency in sentencing for victims act passes TN House Chamber

The Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously passed the Transparency in Sentencing for Victims Act.
House Bill 2657 is designed to better inform crime victims and their families about how much time an offender will serve at the time of sentencing.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, partnered with State Rep. Michael G. Curcio, R-Dickson, the co-prime sponsor of the bill. House Bill 2657 would require all Tennessee courts to place on the record, either orally or in writing, the estimated number of years and months to be served before a criminal is eligible for parole.
Improving transparency in sentencing aims to ensure victims and their communities will know precisely when an offender will be released from prison and improve overall public safety. The Senate companion version of the bill is expected to be considered in the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 22. Information about House Bill 2657 can be found here.
.