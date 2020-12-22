Toys for Tots collects nearly 2,000 toys for Coffee County families

The Coffee County Toys for Tots made a big impact this year. Thanks to generous donations from local residents, students, schools and multiple drop box locations at dozens of area businesses, there were nearly 2,000 toys collected.
To be exact, there were 1,948 toys collected – an amount that served 150 kids in approximately 55 families in the Coffee County community.
These businesses served as dropbox locations:
•Cutshaw’s Classic Barber Shop
•First Vision Bank
•Al White Ford Lincoln
•The Beauty Lounge
•Premier Lawn Care
•Coffee County Realty
•Common John Brewing Company
•CapStar Bank
•FirstBank
•Lasting Impressions
•Thunder Radio
•Reese’s Genes Boutique
•Soul Revival Boutique
•Closets Plus
•The Cracked Pot
•Sprout Children’s Shop
•Polish me pretty nail salon
•Advantage Realty Partners Manchester TN
•Southern Diva
•Manchester Nutrition
•TitleMax (Lebanon Pike location)
•The Oak Restaurant
•Harvest Local Foods
•Re/max 1st Realty
Pictured, RC Cutshaw (left) and Kalel Cutshaw stand guard of nearly 2,000 toys that were distributed on Dec. 19 as part of the Toys for Tots program in Coffee County.