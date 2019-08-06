Tourism spending tops $100 million in Coffee County, report states

In 2018, tourism spending in Tennessee outpaced the nation with $22 billion in travel spending and 119 million visitors to the state. That is a 5.1 percent increase in visitors and a record high in spending. Tennessee ranked third behind Pennsylvania and Colorado for international spending growth over 2017.
Locally, in Coffee County, spending here increased nearly 5.5 percent, with an estimated 100.23 million dollars spent in Coffee County, that’s up over 95 million from 2017. That increase meant 2.61 million in local tax receipts, up from 2.51 million in 2017.
