TNDH offers tips to prevent swimming deaths for children

As we progress into the summer months, it’s important to remember to always keep a watchful eye on children who enjoy swimming. The Tennessee Department of Health reports that drowning is the leading cause of injury and death for children ages one to four.
Nationwide, three children die every day as a result of drowning.
TNDH gives a few tips to prevent any situation where a child could be in danger of drowning:
-Install a four-sided fence with self-closing, self-latching gates.
-Never leave a child unattended by a pool, even just for a moment.
-Be sure children always wear life jackets around natural bodies of water.
-Know CPR and get recertified every two years.
-Be alert around any bodies of water at all times.
Visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/environmental/healthy-homes/hh/injury-prevention.html#drowning for more information.