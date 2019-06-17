Tennessee State Parks and State Natural Areas are offering a variety of volunteer events across the state on June 22, 2019, to help TN Promise Scholars log community service hours required to meet their scholarship commitments. It’s a great opportunity for TN Promise Scholars to improve a state park or natural area and bank volunteer service hours while having a little bit of fun at the same time.
They ask all TN Promise participants to complete the online registration form that is available on the details page of each event. These RSVPs will help park staff be better prepared for their volunteer crews and also make it easier to provide information on volunteer hours on behalf of participants.
At Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester, TN Promise Scholars will be working to remove invasive and overgrown plants from the Garrison Road Trail. Please come prepared by wearing shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting wet or dirty. The clean-up is from 9am-Noon. They also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle and wearing bug protection and sunblock.
If you have any questions or need assistance making your reservation for a TN Promise volunteer event, please contact Nancy at 615-532-5249.
TN Promise Scholars Can Log Community Service Hours Saturday at Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester
