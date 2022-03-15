TN legislature strengthens punishment for certain violent offenders

The Tennessee General Assembly approved legislation last week that eliminates the possibility for parole for first-degree murderers in rape cases.
House Bill 2269 requires that a person be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole if they are convicted of first-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit aggravated rape, rape, rape of a child and aggravated rape of a child.
The legislation now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. More information about House Bill 2269 can be found here.