TN lawmakers introduce bill to ‘ensure students are taught virtues of capitalism’

Republican legislation intended to ensure that students are taught about the benefits of America’s founding principles as part of their social studies curriculum advanced out of the Tennessee House Education Instruction Subcommittee last week.
House Bill 2742 would require that high school students in Tennessee be taught about the virtues of capitalism and the constitutional republic form of government as compared to other political and economic systems such as communism and socialism.
“We understand that the job of educators is to teach accurate, unbiased material to students,” State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, told members of the subcommittee. “The objective of this bill is not to force a specific ideology on students, but to teach them our founding principles.”
The legislation now moves to the full House Education Instruction Committee for additional discussion and debate. More information about House Bill 2742 can be found here.