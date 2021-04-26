TN House passes bill to prevent government mandate of vaccine; moves to senate

Republicans overwhelmingly supported legislation on Wednesday that prohibits state and local governments from forcing citizens to receive Covid-19 vaccinations against their will.
As amended, House Bill 13 prevents a law enforcement agency, governmental entity, or governor or chief executive of a local government from requiring citizens to receive the vaccination against their will. Students of public higher education institutions who are enrolled in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy or another health care profession who may be subject to policies or rules of a private office that delivers health care services are exempt.
House Republicans have long stood for individual freedom over government mandates. This legislation does not deny a person the ability to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, but rather respects an individual’s right to decide for themselves if receiving the vaccine is an appropriate action to take.
The bill now awaits passage in the Senate.