TN General Assembly passes bill aiming to curb catalytic converter thefts

The Tennessee General Assembly last week unanimously passed legislation that aims to curb thefts of catalytic converters in Tennessee. In partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies, House Bill 1155 targets those who steal catalytic converters from cars. The bill requires any entity engaged in buying these unattached parts to notify law enforcement of these purchases. This will support the creation of a registry which will help suppress criminal activity in Tennessee. House Bill 1155 heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.