TN General Assembly bans human traffickers from getting commercial driver’s licenses

Both Tennessee House and Senate chambers on Monday gave unanimous approval to legislation further strengthening Tennessee’s human trafficking laws. House Bill 116 bars anyone convicted of human trafficking from getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Tennessee for life.
The bill mirrors the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act of 2018 signed by President Donald Trump but is stronger because it does not only apply to perpetrators who commit human trafficking crimes while using a commercial vehicle.
House Bill 116 strongly supports a national effort to eradicate the appalling and heinous crime of human and sex trafficking by imposing tough penalties on those who exploit others. More than 11,500 reports of human trafficking cases were reported in 2019, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Unreported cases are believed to be significantly higher. House Bill 116 heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.