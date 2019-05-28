TN Driver Services App has been Launched

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division launched a new mobile application that will better serve Tennesseans. The mobile application, titled TN Driver Services, can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Driver Services is offering another way to conduct business rather than visiting a driver services center. The mobile application will allow customers to renew or get a duplicate license, renew a handgun carry permit, upgrade the Graduated Driver License (GDL), change your address and update your emergency contact information. Customers can also take the knowledge practice quiz and locate the nearest driver services center and more. The Driver Services division is constantly working to provide services that allow customers to conduct business more efficiently.
